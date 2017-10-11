History’s new head of programming, EVP Eli Lehrer, has rounded out his senior executive team.

Mary Donahue has been named SVP, Development and Programming. Donahue, who rejoins History from sister A+E network Lifetime, will oversee current for all nonfiction programs. She joins Dolores Gavin, Senior Executive, Development and Programming, who will oversee all nonfiction development, and Arturo Interian, SVP Scripted Programming, who is in charge of scripted. All three report to Lehrer.

Donahue, who is reuniting with Lehrer, succeeds Russ McCarroll who recently moved to Discovery,

“I had the pleasure of working with Mary at Lifetime where she produced and developed a number of the network’s hit series,” said Lehrer. “She is an award-winning producer with great programming instincts and a proven track record. I am happy to have her return to History as a member of the network’s formidable senior programming team along with Dolores and Arturo.”

As SVP Development and Programming at Lifetime, Donahue developed new projects and oversaw current series including Project Runway, Bring It and Dance Moms. Prior to that, she served as VP, Development and Production at History, launching some of the network’s highest rated series, including Pawn Stars, Swamp People, and the top rated special Gettysburg, which was nominated for ten Emmy Awards and won four.

Donahue previously worked at Discovery Channel, serving as Executive Producer, Senior Executive Producer and VP. Dolores Gavin joined History in September 2016 to lead a team focused on developing and executing new nonfiction franchises and formats.