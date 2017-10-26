“None of our parents are who we thought.”That’s putting it mildly. Ahead of Marvel’s The Runaways premiere on November 21, Hulu has dropped the official trailer for the 10-episode series.

Created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers — Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin and Allegra Acosta — who barely can stand one another but who must unite against a common foe: their parents. Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon also star.



Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage along with Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

The first three episodes of Marvel’s The Runaways will premiere on Tuesday, November 21.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.