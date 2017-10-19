UPDATED with trailer: Just over two weeks after a New York Comic-Con panel for Marvel’s The Punisher was cancelled because of the October 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the Netflix series now has a premiere date.

The 13-episode first season of the Jon Bernthal-led show will launch on November 17, the streaming service said this morning. Netflix also released the official trailer which you can watch above.

When Punisher would actually appear was a closely held secret that Marvel and Netflix has previously teased. Back in September, the comic giant and the streaming service sent out a press release with a redacted date for the launch of the Steve Lightfoot-showrun series. Not long afterwards, a Metallica-fueled Punisher trailer was released with the launch date also blurred.

Coming before an as-yet unspecified third season of Daredevil and Season 2 of both Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, the Punisher series comes after the vigilante character was first introduced in Season 2 of the Charlie Cox-led show. First introduced in the comics by Marvel in The Amazing Spider-Man in 1974, former soldier Frank Castle ruthlessly hunts down the criminal underworld and far more. Losing his family to killers in the series, the incredibly well-armed Punisher takes few prisoners, if you know what I mean.

The Punisher TV series features The Walking Dead alum Bernthal, plus Daredevil & The Defenders alum Deborah Ann Woll reprising her role as Karen Page. Westworld‘s Ben Barnes and Girls‘ Ebon Moss-Bachrach also appear in the Jeph Loeb executive-produced show.