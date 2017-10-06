A couple of hours before Marvel’s Runways is set to make its New York Comic-Con debut, Hulu released the first trailer for the November 21 premiering series. And, without going too Morrissey, it seems to confirm every teenagers worst fears about their parents being the worst people ever.

“They’re teenagers, the last thing they are interested in is what their parents are doing,” says Angel Parker’s cold Catherine Wilder to quell her husband’s fears of the secret human sacrifice of sorts they and several other red robed parents in the tony L.A. neighborhood are about to make.

Now besides wondering if The Handmaid’s Tale showing Hulu gets a discount on the crimson outfits, what the Runaways trailer also ponders is how do a gang of misfits adolescents take on the evil of various kinds that they have been spawned from? Which, if you know the 2003 debuting Marvel comic on which the Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage created is based, is the sometimes bloody, messy and emotionally messed up narrative that fuels Runaways.

Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin and Allegra Acosta make up the not exactly warm and fuzzy Runaways on the show, of which Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb is an EP. Along with Parker, the series also stars Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, and Kip Pardue.

Among several new Marvel shows hitting or having already hit the small screen this fall, the 10-episodes of the first season of the ABC Signature Studios. co-produced Marvel’s Runaways will launch in late November.

And prepare, as Feliz’s geeky Alex Wilder says in the Brett Morgan helmed first episode, for some “Narnia s***.”