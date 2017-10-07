Fans vented, but even some Marvel creators joined in the backlash on social media.

so hey: Marvel's mythos is powerful & ubiquitous I intend to use it to tell stories that scorn war & greed my best answer right now, sorry — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 7, 2017

Marvel quickly backed down in the wake of the anger and issued a statement. “The activation with Northrop Grumman at New York Comic Con was meant to focus on aerospace technology and exploration in a positive way. However, as the spirit of that intent has not come across, we will not be proceeding with this partnership including this weekend’s event programming. Marvel and Northrop Grumman continue to be committed to elevating, and introducing, STEM to a broad audience.”

The co-promotion was intended to support the digital comic Avengers Featuring N.G.E.N.S., a promotional item created by Marvel Custom Solutions, an in-house ad agency. The print editions that were to be handed out at Comic Con will be instant collector’s items – Marvel indicated they would not be distributed, although they declined to say what would happen to the items.

Marvel is not having a good New York Comic Con. Earlier in the week, Netflix pulled a panel promoting Marvel’s The Punisher in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting tragedy.