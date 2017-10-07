Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is headed back to ABC for season 5 on December 1, shortly after Inhumans ends its freshman season run. The Marvel comic series will have a special two-hour premiere at 8 PM EST and will air at its regular time of 9 PM EST starting December 8.

“We’re so proud of the way that ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ has grown creatively every season. The series is a top performer for us especially in delayed viewing where we see almost triple-digit increases,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “Season five is their strongest season yet, and we can’t wait for the fans to see it. We feel that the move to Friday, creating a ‘genre night’ on ABC, appeals to the show’s loyal fan base.”

Season 4 of Agents of SHIELD left off with Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team saving the world with the help of Ghost Rider. The team’s celebration was interrupted by a mysterious man and an elite squad. We then saw Coulson aboard a ship deep in space.

The new season will see the return of Gregg as well as Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez. Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.