White Collar alum Marsha Thomason has been cast in a a guest-starring role on ABC’s new drama series The Good Doctor, the Freddie Highmore-starrer that recently received a full-season pickup. She is set to play Isabel Barnes, the wife of Marcus Barnes (Hill Harper), the head of surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Thomason, who played Diana Barrigan on USA Network’s White Collar, has TV credits including NCIS: Los Angeles and Lost. She is repped by Domain and Management 360.

Bahram Khosraviani has been set as a recurring guest star on NBC’s The Brave, the rookie military drama starring Mike Vogel and Anne Heche that revolves around a Special Ops team and their missions. He will play Qassem Javad, a decorated veteran of the Iranian military who is now the head of Fahim Jarif’s security team. Khosraviani, who recently guest-starred on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles and whose film credits include War Dogs, is repped by BBR Talent and Hg5 Entertainment.