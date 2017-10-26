Five women have come forward to accuse NBC News analyst and veteran journalist Mark Halperin of sexual harassment. The women shared their accounts while others were aware of it. “During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” Halperin said in a statement to CNN

He continued, “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”

According to CNN, the harassment accusations from the anonymous women include propositioning employees for sex, kissing, and grabbing one’s breast without consent. Three women claimed that Halperin pressed his erection against their bodies. Halperin denied grabbing a woman’s breasts and pressing his genitals against these three women. None of the women reported to Halperin nor did he promise anything in exchange for sex.

Halperin is best known for co-authoring the bestselling book, Game Change that was later adapted into an HBO movie which starred Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin. He previously worked as the political director at ABC News and was frequently seen on MSNBC’s Morning Joe as well as The Circus on Showtime.

The accusations come in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which has served as a catalyst for many women in the industry to come forward with their stories of sexual harassment.