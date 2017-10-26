Mark Halperin’s publisher has pulled the plug on his book about the 2016 presidential race. Halperin was to have written the book with John Heinemann. Just a couple hours earlier, HBO had announced it had canceled plans to adapt the book for the screen.

“In light of the recent news regarding Mark Halperin, Penguin Press has decided to cancel plans to publish a book he was co-authoring on the 2016 election,” the publishing house said in a statement.

News comes a day after CNN reported on multiple women who claim they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Halperin in the late 90’s, when he was working at ABC News. ABC said in a statement no complaints were filed against him during his time there. At least two women have come forward since CNN’s initial report. NBC News, where Halperin is a political analyst, has suspended him pending an investigation.

HBO previously adapted Halperin and Heinemann’s political book “Game Change.” The two also teamed on a book about Obama’s 2012 re-election.