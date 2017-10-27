Morning Joe’s Mike Brzezinski paused the program a second consecutive day to address viewers directly about the absence of show’s regular, Mark Halperin. The powerful figure in political punditry was noticeably absent Friday after CNN reported several women had claimed he sexually harassed and/or abused them one and two decades ago, NBC News suspended him on Thursday pending investigation.

“Over the past 24 hours there have been more disturbing reports regarding Mark Halperin’s treatment of younger female workers. Behavior in these reports allegedly occurred one to two decades ago and now we’re looking at it,” Brzezinski begin.

“We’re talking about it. Mark and Karen [Avrich] have been part of Morning Joe’s extended family for years. They’re our friends. And we believe it’s important to stand with our friends, through even most difficult of times.”

“Yesterday morning we woke up to reports of unnamed sources telling CNN that Mark made unwanted sexual advances and overtures to them. A day later more revelation point to a possible pattern of unacceptable conduct,” Brzezinski continued.

“I’ve spoken to, and heard from some of these women. I feel their pain and I understand the difficult position they were in, because I been through enough in this business to know what I hear.

“We are at pivotal moment in history where unacceptable harassing behavior toward women will no longer swept under the rug. And yes, we do remain nation of laws where everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty. And nothing has been proven or adjudicated here.

“But we’re also witnessing a larger movement of women speaking up about sexual harassment, because the fear of being dismissed, or not believed, is melting away.

“I will speak for both Joe and myself here: Our hearts break for both Mark and his family, because he is our friend. But we fully support NBC’s decision here.

“We want to know more about these disturbing allegations. We want to hear the stories. We need to know what happened. And we’re not going to avoid the story just because he’s our friend…we’re going to cover it and we’re going to pray for everybody involved.”

In addition to Halperin’s NBC suspension, HBO canceled the miniseries about the 2016 presidential election that was to have been based on his sequel to the book he wrote with John Heilemann: Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime.

Soon thereafter, Penguin Press announced it had scrubbed plans to publish the book. And Showtime said it is “reevaluating” its relationship with Halperin, who co-hosted its The Circus political docu-drama series with Heilemann.

Wednesday night, Halperin said in a statement:

“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me.

“I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”