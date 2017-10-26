Showtime says it is evaluating its relationship with Mark Halperin, co-host of its political docu-drama series The Circus:

“During Mark’s time working with us, we have not seen nor have there been allegations of any untoward behavior. We are aware of these reports and will continue to evaluate all options should we decide to move forward with another season of The Circus. There is no tolerance for sexual harassment within Showtime and its productions.”

Showtime has not yet announced whether The Circus has a future on the pay cabler. The series first premiered in January 2016, and came back for a second season in March; it’s finale premiered this past May; a total of 26 episodes were presented over the course of Season 1, which aired during the presidential campaign; eight more episodes aired in the second season.

CNN reported Wednesday night about women who have come forward claiming the NBC News analyst sexually harassed them, back when he was a political honcho at ABC News.

ABC issued a statement to CNN, saying “Mark left ABC News over a decade ago, and no complaints were filed during his tenure.”

Former ABC Moscow-based correspondent Clarissa Ward, however, called Harperin’s alleged behavior an “open secret” at the network.

NBC News this morning announced it had suspended its contributor Halperin pending an investigation into allegations by several women that he sexually harassed them while he was an exec at ABC News.

Halperin, meanwhile, also issued a statement, which MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski included in her early-morning remarks addressing the noticeable absence of her show’s regular participant:

Now to a story that broke overnight involving someone you see around this table every day. CNN is reporting allegations regarding our friend Mark Halperin during his time at ABC News over a decade ago, unnamed sources detailing unwanted advances and inappropriate behavior. Halperin apologized for the pain his actions caused and said “I will take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly address the situation.” We are going to be following this story as it develops. I’m sure we are going to be talking about it again when we know more about it.

Five women have come forward to accuse the NBC News analyst and veteran journalist of sexual harassment during his ABC News days.