One of the journalists who has accused Mark Halperin of sexual harassment spoke to NBC News’ Megyn Kelly shortly after news broke that the news division had terminated his contract.

“I was angry because I was silent, and because I was silent, this happened to other people,” Eleanor McManus told Kelly, in her first TV interview, on Megyn Kelly Today this morning.

McManus, former senior producer for CNN’s Larry King Live, previously wrote for the cable news network that she met Halperin while a student attending a political event in Boston. He gave her his business card and told her to call him for help getting into the biz. Months later, after graduating, she met him in his office, where, as she stood up to leave “he leaned in, tried to kiss me, and attempted to do a bit more.”

McManus was seriously unimpressed with ABC’s statement about Halperin.

“Mark left ABC News over a decade ago, and no complaints were filed during his tenure,” ABC News had said in a statement provided to CNN after the cable network became the first news outlet to report multiple women claimed they’d been sexually harassed by Halperin during his years as political bigwig at ABC News.

“This statement didn’t say much about the victims did it? It didn’t say anything about what he did to other people,” McManus scoffed to Kelly. “I was lucky because I was able to take that and be resilient and keep going on with it.”

Watching Halperin’s rising career rise was “the most painful part,” she told Kelly today.

“To see this person, who really kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger, and no one called him out. And the worst part was also that…other people knew; this was an open secret. Everybody knew this was the way he was…This was the normalization of the behavior. Everyone thought that is just normal.”

In contrast, McManus noted, some of his victims chose not to pursue their journalism careers after being subjected to Halperin’s aggression.

“After this happened last week, when I heard the news, I was angry. I was angry because I was silent and because I was silent, this happened to other people…That was when I was ready to come out and tell my story,” she said. “Because these women — there are women that this happened to, who didn’t pursue their career in journalism because of this incident. I did and because these women didn’t, you know, that made me so angry and so sad.”