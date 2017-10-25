Former Bull executive producer/showrunner Mark Goffman has set up two drama projects — one at CBS based on the work of Supersize Me documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlcok; and an adaptation of Rob Reid’s AI-themed novel and podcast After On at the CW. Both projects hail from CBS TV Studios where Goffman is under an overall deal.

Mark Mann

Written by Goffman, the untitled Mark Goffman/Morgan Spurlock project at CBS centers on Travis Canon, a pioneering investigator in the field of immersive forensics, believes that in this post-truth world, the only way to get to the facts is to LIVE IT yourself. Searching for the truth, he walks in the shoes of his victims, suspects, and witnesses. Goffman executive produces alongside Spurlock, Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin via Warrior Poets; Dawn Ostroff and Jonathan Koa of Condé Nast Entertainment as well as Alex Hertzberg.

Written by Goffman and Reid, the CW’s After On centers on a young entrepreneur who unwittingly causes a top social network to become sentient. Super-intelligent yet riddled with human flaws, it takes on the persona of a “mean girl”. Our hero and his friends need to tame her before she – or her many enemies – annihilate humankind. Goffman exec produces; Reid serves as co-executive producer.

Under his overall deal deal with CBS TV Studios, Goffman served as an executive producer on CBS’ Limitless, and ran one of the breakout new series last season, CBS legal drama Bull. He has been focusing on development since departing Bull at the end of Season 1. Before setting up shop at CBS Studios, Goffman served as executive producer and showrunner on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and executive producer on USA’s White Collar. He’s repped by UTA, Management 360, and Patti Felker.