After suffering injuries during a performance in New York, Marilyn Manson has postponed nine October dates of his “Heaven Upside Down” tour. Boston, Chicago, Toronto, and Houston are among the tour stops canceled with plans to reschedule. The tour is expected to continue on October 15 in Grand Prarie, Texas as scheduled.

The former Salem actor was injured on Saturday night while performing at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Manson started to climb a giant set piece of two giant pistols and while doing so, the prop fell on him, causing the concert to be cut short. In a statement, his rep said that they were forced to cancel tours and that he will recuperate from his injuries in his Los Angeles home.

Manson and his band launched his “Heaven Upside Down” tour recently on September 27 in Maryland.