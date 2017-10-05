‘Maniac’: Sally Field Joins Cast Of Emma Stone-Jonah Hill Netflix Series

Oscar winner Sally Field is set to recur opposite Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the high-profile 10-episode Netflix series Maniac.
Maniac, written by Patrick Somerville based on the 2014 Norwegian series, revolves around the fantasy worlds of Hill and Stone’s characters. Filming is underway on the Paramount TV/Anonymous Content dark comedy in New York City, with Cary Fukunaga directing all episodes.
As has been the practice on the project, no details about Field’s character are being revealed. She could be playing Hill’s mother.
This is Field’s first TV gig since her starring role on the ABC family drama Brothers & Sisters, which earned her one of her three Emmy awards, and one of just handful of TV series stints that also include NBC’s ER and the show that put her on the map 50 years ago, The Flying Nun. The two-time Oscar winner is currently seen in the feature Little Evil.