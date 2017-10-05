‘Maniac’: Sally Field Joins Cast Of Emma Stone-Jonah Hill Netflix Series

As has been the practice on the project, no details about Field’s character are being revealed. She could be playing Hill’s mother.

This is Field’s first TV gig since her starring role on the ABC family drama Brothers & Sisters, which earned her one of her three Emmy awards, and one of just handful of TV series stints that also include NBC’s ER and the show that put her on the map 50 years ago, The Flying Nun. The two-time Oscar winner is currently seen in the feature Little Evil.