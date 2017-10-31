Refresh for updates: A 29-year-old man is in custody after a terrifying incident in Lower Manhattan in which a rented truck drove down a major bike path for about 20 blocks and struck several people. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference that at least eight people are dead and more than a dozen hurt.

“It’s a very painful day in our city,” de Blasio said. “Based on the information we have at this moment, this is was an act of terror — and a particularly coward act of terror.” If it is confirmed as a terrorist attack, it would be the first to claim lives in New York City since September 11, 2001. No group has claimed responsibility.

Officials said some of the injured are in critical condition, but none has life-threatening injuries.

“This is a tragedy of the greatest magnitude,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat and told locals to “be New Yorkers.”

FBI agents have taken the lead on the investigation and are treating the incident as terrorism. Officials confirmed witnesses accounts that the driver was yelling “Allahu akbar” — “God is great” in Arabic.

NYPD tweeted that the truck ultimately struck a school bus. Two men were injured on the bus; two children also were aboard, but police sis not say whether they were hurt. Local schools were in lockdown, including nearby Stuyvesant High.

Officials said tonight’s Halloween parade in Manhattan will go on as scheduled but with an increased security presence.

“Unfortunately driving into a crowd is the new normal,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said.

Authorities said the rented Home Depot truck started going wrong way on the bike path that runs along the Hudson River, starting at Houston Street and continued for about 20 blocks to Chambers Street near the World Trade Center, striking bicyclists and pedestrians. The driver then exited the truck with what police said were a paintball gun and a pellet gun and was shot in the abdomen by police. The person survived and was taken to an unspecified local hospital.

Police are aware of the suspect’s identity and apparently know a lot about him but have not identified him publicly. They have said only that he is not from New York.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation. at 5:30 ET, he tweeted: