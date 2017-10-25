EXCLUSIVE: Scott Rudin Productions has acquired rights to the bestselling Jennifer Egan novel Manhattan Beach. Egan, the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of A Visit from the Goon Squad, has followed with one of the best reviewed books of the year.

With the atmosphere of a noir thriller, the novel follows a young woman named Anna into a world populated by gangsters, sailors, divers, bankers, and union men. After her father disappears under mysterious circumstances and the country is at war, Anna goes to work at the Brooklyn Naval Yard, where women are allowed to hold jobs that once belonged to the men who have gone off to fight. She becomes the first female diver, the most dangerous and exclusive of occupations, repairing the ships that will help America win the war. But one evening at a nightclub, she meets an old associate of her father with ties to New York’s criminal underworld, and she begins to uncover why and how he might have vanished.

Rudin & Eli Bush bought the book as a proposal awhile ago and there is now substantial interest for both film and television, which is headed by Garrett Basch. ICM Partners is repping the author.