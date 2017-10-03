There will be no seventh season for TNT’s Major Crimes.

The network says the sixth season will be the last for the popular crime drama. Season 6 premieres October 31 at 9 PM ET/PT, and the series will wrap with a two-episode finale on Tuesday, January 16 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Major Crimes, a spinoff from TNT’s hit drama The Closer, is the network’s No.1 series in total viewers and has consistently ranked as one of cable’s most-watched drama series since its breakout debut in 2012. In its most recent season and spring run on TNT, the series reached an average 7.7M viewers per episode across linear, VOD, and digital platforms.

“Major Crimes has successfully navigated the many challenges that arise with a spin-off; the primary mission of which is staying true to its core DNA while expanding into unique territory all its own,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “From Brenda Leigh Johnson to Commander Sharon Raydor, the cast and crew have done a phenomenal job of creating enduring characters – many of whom are celebrating 200 episodes together this season.”

This year, the series takes a serialized turn as the squad struggles to solve mysteries and murders surrounded by complex political conflicts, attempting to sidestep controversial issues as they track down three lethal murderers. As Cmdr. Sharon Raydor grows accustomed to her new boss, Assistant Chief Leo Mason, the detectives find themselves questioning their faith in the rapidly changing priorities of the justice system and their ability to reason through difficult changes.

The ensemble cast is headed by two-time Oscar nominee Mary McDonnell. Also starring are G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Graham Patrick Martin, Kearran Giovanni, Jonathan Del Arco, Leonard Roberts, Jessica Meraz and Daniel di Tomasso. The series also features recurring appearances by Jon Tenney as Deputy Chief of the Special Operations Bureau Fritz Howard, Ransford Doherty as Coroner’s Investigator Kendall, Kathe Mazur as DDA Andrea Hobbs, Rene Rosado as Gus Wallace, Dawnn Lewis as Patrice Provenza and Bill Brochtrup as LAPD psychologist, Dr. Joe Bowman.

“The whole company of Major Crimes is dedicated to making 2017-18 the best season yet,” said series creator, James Duff. “We will finish our long run on TNT with a finale worthy of our loyal viewers and their years of unstinting support.”

Major Crimes is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company and Walking Entropy, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. James Duff, Greer Shephard & Michael M. Robin, Adam Belanoff, Mike Berchem and Duppy Demetrius serve as executive producers.