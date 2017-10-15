As the outcry against the cancellation of Major Crimes continues, series creator James Duff took to Facebook to give hope to the show’s loyal fanbase. In a post that gets even further into the “gritty details” of the show’s cancellation, Duff addresses the possibility of Major Crimes being picked up by a streaming service.

“I am sure a large part of our audience would follow,” said Duff about the procedural moving to a platform like Netflix or Hulu. “But the acquisition of Major Crimes would be purely a business decision.” It is here where Duff gets “inside baseball” in regards to a show switching distribution platforms. It’s not as easy as switching brands of potato chips.

Duff points out: “Major Crimes is the property of Warner Brothers Television Studio; most other distribution platforms are focused on not only airing new shows, but also owning them.” He adds, “it is a challenging factor in deciding where else Major Crimes could live.”

That being said, it seems like Duff is saying that it is a possibility that the series will live on — but it’s not a promise. He then goes into the hints that the show was taking a “turn for the worse.” This includes the constant changing of time slots with little advertising, a lack of presence at the Television Critics Association press tour and no renegotiating of the actors’ contracts.

Even though the series is on the verge of leaving TNT and its future is unknown, Duff reminds everyone that “Major Crimes is not gone yet!” It returns on Halloween for a thirteen-episode run with a two-part finale in mid-January.

Read his full post below.