Major Crimes creator James Duff is speaking out following TNT’s announcement today that the series will end after the upcoming sixth season.

“I’m directing the finale of Major Crimes, so I can’t really answer all the questions that are being asked today about why Major Crimes was cancelled before we ran our sixth season,” Duff wrote in a Facebook post. “But I do want you to know that it was not at all my idea, nor did I want to leave the show. The actors, the writers, the producers and our talented crew would have held on as long as we were relevant.”

He went on to thank the viewers, saying “Without the loyalty of our audience, Major Crimes would have been gone much sooner.” He ended his post by saying, “So sorry I couldn’t stop this moment from happening.”

TNT said earlier today that Season 6 will be the last for the popular crime drama. A spinoff from TNT’s hit drama The Closer, Major Crimes is the network’s No.1 series in total viewers and has consistently ranked as one of cable’s most-watched drama series since its breakout debut in 2012.

Series star Mary McDonnell also shared her thoughts on Instagram, noting “This was not a surprise. The writing was clearly on the wall.”

Major Crimes Season 6 premieres Tuesday, October 31.

You can read Duff and McDonnell’s posts in full below.