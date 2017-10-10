Magnolia Pictures has picked up the worldwide distribution rights to Jed Rothstein’s documentary The China Hustle, which has its world premiere at this years Toronto Film Festival. The company is aiming at an early 2018 release.

The doc centers on the 2008 financial crisis, when investors on the fringes of the financial world feverishly sought new alternatives for high-return investments in the global markets. With Chinese indexes demonstrating explosive growth, the country suddenly emerged as a gold rush opportunity with one caveat: US investors were prohibited from investing directly into the country’s market. Makeshift solutions led to a market frenzy, until one investor discovered the massive web of fraud left in its wake.

Written and directed by Rothstein, the film was produced by Jigsaw Productions, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, 2929 Productions, and S.J. Gibson Films. Mark Cuban served as an exec producer along with Alex Gibney, Frank Marshall, Todd Wagner, Ben Cosgrove, Jeff Cuban, and Stacey Offman.