Mackenzie Davis, who appears alongside Ryan Gosling in Warner Bros’ hotly anticipated thriller Blade Runner 2049, out this week, has been cast in Amblin Entertainment’s upcoming film, The Turning, inspired by Henry James’ 1898 novella, The Turn Of The Screw. Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways) is attached to direct the project, from an original screenplay by Chad & Carey Hayes. Producers are Scott Bernstein, Roy Lee and John Middleton. Davis currently stars in the AMC series Halt & Catch Fire and co-starred in the Emmy-winning Black Mirror episode, San Junipero. She’s repped by UTA.

Courtesy of Principal Entertainment LA

Don McManus will portray David Addington, former Chief of Staff to Dick Cheney, in Annapurna’s Adam McKay-directed Cheney biopic, which stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams. It details the career of Dick Cheney, from Halliburton CEO to the most power Vice President in history. McKay is producing under along with his Gary Sanchez Productions partners Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick as well as Brad Pitt and Dede Garner via Plan B. McManus recently wrapped on A24’s Under the Silver Lake, opposite Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough and Topher Grace, and Senior Moment with William Shatner and Christopher Loyd. He’s a client of Principal Entertainment LA.

Actress Piper De Palma, daughter of Scarface director Brian De Palma, is making her feature debut in the indie drama Spiral Farm, written and directed by Alec Tibaldi. It’s the coming-of-age story of a 17 year old girl (De Palma) growing up on an intentional community. The tranquility of the commune is disrupted by the arrival of two outsiders, a father and son, who cause her to question her future on the farm. v Amanda Plummer (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Teo Halm (Earth to Echo), Jade Fusco (Youth in Revolt) and Cosimo Fusco (Angels and Demons) co-star. Production is currently underway in California with Nikil Shyam Sunder and Michael Hoopingarner producing.