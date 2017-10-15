Lysette Anthony is the latest actress to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. The British actress who stars in the soap opera Hollyoaks, said that Weinstein assaulted and raped her in her own home.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Anthony revealed serious allegations saying that she met with the Hollywood mogul in New York and that he grabbed her while being half-dressed. She managed to escape, but this was the beginning of “predatory stalking.” Lysette said that he visited her at her house where she answered the door in her dressing gown.

“He pushed me inside and rammed me up against the coat rack and started fumbling at my gown,” she said in the interview. “He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me.”

Anthony attempted to push him off but was unable to. “It was pathetic, revolting,” she said.

The British actress is one of many that have come forward since The New York Times and The New Yorker published exposes about Weinstein and his sexual assault allegations. Anthony joins a long list of women including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Kate Beckinsale, Cara Delevingne, Angelina Jolie, and many others.

The Weinstein scandal has been the center of controversy for the industry for the past week. Most recently, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to expel him from the organization.