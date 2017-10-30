Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad will star in Little Monsters, a zombie comedy from writer-director Abe Forsythe. Forsythe’s Down Under star Alexander England will also topline the pic, which production now underway in Sydney. The movie is being produced by Keith and Jess Calder’s Snoot Entertainment and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories. It has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Create NSW.

The film follows Dave (England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a shine to the plucky schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids show personality, and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Gad). One thing none of them bargained for however, is a sudden zombie outbreak, from which Dave and Miss Caroline must protect the children.

The Calders are producing alongside Made Up Stories’ Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky, with Jeanne Snow executive producing. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales.

Oscar winner Nyong’o is repped by CAA and Del Shawl; Gad is with WME, Lighthouse Management & Media and Ziffren. The Aussie-born Forsythe is repped by CAA and Plattform, and fellow Aussie England is with UTA and United Management.