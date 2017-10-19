Bron Studios’ TV group has acquired rights to Danish author Sara Blaedel’s bestselling crime fiction book series centered on police detective Louise Rick. The plan is to adapt the novels as a TV series, with the first published Rick book The Forgotten Girls to serve as the backdrop for Season 1.

The plot of that 2015 book from Grand Central Publishing kicks off when fresh corpse of an unidentified woman with a large scar on her face is discovered in the woods. Rick, the new Commander of the Missing Persons Department, and her partner set out to find her identity and killer. This leads them on a journey to uncover a de­cades-long unsolved mystery tied to a mental asylum. In all her books have been published in more than 30 countries.

The deal was made by Bron’s SVP Business & Legal Affairs David Davoli and Shari Smiley of The Gotham Group. Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Danielle Reardon will serve as executive producers.

“It has been a longtime dream to see Louise Rick on the screen, and I couldn’t imagine working with a more dynamic and creative team than Bron to realize this,” Blaedel said. “Louise is a tenacious and relentless investigator, but also deeply human and imperfect. Simultaneously tough and charming, watching her stories come alive on the screen will be enthralling.”

Added Reardon: “The Forgotten Girls is a spellbinding beginning to the suspenseful and addictive Louise Rick book series. We are thrilled to be working with Sara Blaedel to bring the character Louise Rick and her brilliantly brutal murder mysteries to television.”

Bron along with partner Media Res most recently won a bidding war to acquire rights to David Cronenberg’s classic 1981 sci-fi thriller feature Scanners to develop as a TV series. Bron is now in production Jason Reitman’s Gary Hart comedic biopic The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga and J.K. Simmons.