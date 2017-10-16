Big Brother creator John de Mol is tackling a new type of social experiment. At Mipcom today, Talpa unveiled details of Lost In Translation, billed as a first-ever global reality format.

The ambitious show drops 12 contestants on a remote island where they must work together to build a boat, get to the mainland and find a big treasure within 30 days. The catch? For each contestant there is only one other person on the island who speaks their language. The other contestants do not speak each other’s language. They don’t understand a single word the other one is saying.

The series is one production, with local adaptations for each participating country. Created and produced by de Mol, who promises edge-of-your-seat suspense, Lost In Translation is being introduced to prospective partners here in Cannes.

Also today, it was revealed that Dutch broadcaster RTL4 and Talpa are prepping a new version of The Voice. The Voice Senior will launch locally in August with contestants over 65 participating.