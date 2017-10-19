EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles Media Fund has signed a first-look deal with London-based company Who’s On First to produce film and TV projects primarily in the comedy space. The two already have a pair of film projects in the works: a bittersweet wedding comedy And Mrs., penned by Melissa Bubnic and eyeing a spring 2018 shoot in London, and the coming-of-age comedy The Exchange, from longtime The Simpsons writer/executive producer Tim Long and set in 1980s Canada.

LAMF, co-founded by financiers-producers Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman, launched in 2014 with their first feature The Disappointments Room. Their credits include The Space Between Us, and The Bye Bye Man, and they just completed production on Juliet, Naked based on the Nick Hornby novel, Step Sisters and the Jim Carrey thriller Dark Crime. The also recently launched InventTV, to concentrate on the development, production and financing of unscripted series for TV and OTT platforms, and for live events.

Who’s On First, founded by comedy producer Dan Hine with backing from producer Ash Atalla (The Office, The IT Crowd), is behind the BBC/Netflix sitcom Cuckoo and Amazon’s People Just Do Nothing.

“Ash and Dan are brilliant at nurturing talent, creating entertaining content and producing hit shows,” said LAMF co-founders Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman said. “We are thrilled to join forces with them and provide the financial and producing support to execute on our joint

ambitions in the film space, and as they continue to roll out one hit TV show after another.”

Said Hine and Atalla: “It’s rare in life — and rarer still in show business — to find your perfect

partner. LAMF have been amazing champions of our new venture, and we look forward to

matching their ambitious business plan with a raft of equally ambitious and creatively eye-

catching feature films and TV shows.”