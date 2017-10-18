On a day that saw Harvey Weinstein resign from the board of directors at The Weinstein Company amid an ever-growing sexual harassment scandal, the Los Angeles City Attorney is asking victims to contact his office with their stories.
“Please come forward so your cases — and justice — can be pursued,” said Mike Feuer on Tuesday as the LAPD requested victims of the Oscar-winning producer to go public. “We take allegations like these very seriously, and where the facts support conviction, we will prosecute,” he added.
As more and more claims of harassment or assault by Weinstein emerge, the New York Police Department and the London Metropolitan Police are already investigating potential complaints. The LAPD has not officially started its own probe, but as Deadline reported last week it is seriously considering doing so.
Although denying any non-consentual encounters, Weinstein retained noted criminal attorney Blair Nero last week in a clear indication he expects to face inquiries at the least.
Here is Feuer’s full statement:
“The Weinstein allegations have placed a bright spotlight on sexual harassment and sexual abuse, especially in the workplace. As brave victims come forward, others have been encouraged to do the same. And our nation must now confront these significant issues in a profound way.
From our prosecutions in this area, I know it takes tremendous courage for women and men to share often intimate details of sexual harassment or abuse. We know this is not just a Hollywood thing—it’s a workplace thing, arising all too often in virtually every industry.
Indeed, while most people don’t work in the entertainment industry, victims of sexual harassment and abuse share many of the very same concerns we’ve heard about in recent days: Will my job be on the line if I say something? Will I be publicly humiliated? Will anyone believe me—and will anyone stand up for me?
I am here to say we will. We take allegations like these very seriously, and where the facts support conviction, we will prosecute. I’m very pleased that LAPD recently issued a call for alleged victims to come forward so LAPD can investigate. Please come forward so that your cases—and justice—can be pursued.”