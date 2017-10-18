On a day that saw Harvey Weinstein resign from the board of directors at The Weinstein Company amid an ever-growing sexual harassment scandal, the Los Angeles City Attorney is asking victims to contact his office with their stories.

“Please come forward so your cases — and justice — can be pursued,” said Mike Feuer on Tuesday as the LAPD requested victims of the Oscar-winning producer to go public. “We take allegations like these very seriously, and where the facts support conviction, we will prosecute,” he added.

As more and more claims of harassment or assault by Weinstein emerge, the New York Police Department and the London Metropolitan Police are already investigating potential complaints. The LAPD has not officially started its own probe, but as Deadline reported last week it is seriously considering doing so.

Although denying any non-consentual encounters, Weinstein retained noted criminal attorney Blair Nero last week in a clear indication he expects to face inquiries at the least.

Here is Feuer’s full statement: