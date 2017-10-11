Notice to outlaws in Longmire in Absaroka County: There is not a new sheriff in town. But he won’t be there for long. Here is the trailer for the sixth and final season of Longmire, which Netflix said today will go live on November 17. The streaming service rescued the neo-Western drama from A&E’s surprise cancellation after Season 3 in 2014. Fans were outraged by the axing of that network’s most-watched original series and responded with one of the biggest save-the-show campaigns ever.

Netflix

Set to the Sweeplings’ haunting “Carry Me Home,” the trailer sees Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) the charismatic, dedicated and unflappable sheriff of the Wyoming county, staring at his badge: “Maybe I have stayed on the job too long.” Hey, it’s the final season. But Walt knows that his lifelong friend and confidant Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips) has been kidnapped and that the man might die if he’s not found. Henry has been kidnapped by ex-Cheyenne reservation Police Chief Malachi Strand (Graham Greene), and his prospects aren’t bright.

Produced by the Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Horizon Television, Longmire is based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by Craig Johnson. Katee Sackhoff also stars along with Cassidy Freeman, Adam Bartley and A. Martinez. Hunt Baldwin, John Coveny, Greer Shephard and Michael M. Robin executive produce.

Watch the trailer above.