Owen Teague is reuniting with It director Andy Muschetti for the Hulu pilot Locke & Key. Teague is the third actor from It to sign on to the horror-fantasy drama, joining Jackson Robert Scott and Megan Charpentier.

Locke & Key is an adaptation of the IDW comic by Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez. Written by Hill and directed by Muschietti, the project revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine with their mother Nina (Frances O’Connor) only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them. The pilot also stars Jack Mulhern and Danny Glover.

Bloodline actor Teague will play Sam Lesser, a violent and deeply troubled adolescent who kills his father and then goes to the Locke house and shoots the Locke kids’ father to death, in addition to battering their mother. The pilot comes from Hill, Carlton Cuse and IDW Entertainment.

