Coming off her co-starring turn on The Leftovers, Liv Tyler has joined the upcoming second season of the ITV/Hulu period drama Harlots as a new series regular.

Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots follows the Wells family, led by matriarch Margaret (Samantha Morton). When her daughter Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) places herself in the home of arch-rival bawd Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), their toxic and deep-set rivalry is taken to a dangerous new level. Inspired by the stories of real women, Harlots is a family drama as explored from the female perspective.

Tyler will play the aristocratic social-butterfly, Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam. Long-held secrets keep her in the thrall of Lydia Quigley, and she is an increasingly desperate victim of Lydia’s blackmail. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Lady Fitz will find an unexpected friend and ally in courtesan Charlotte Wells.

Harlots, which stars Manville, Brown Findlay and Morton, hails from a team of all-female creators, executive producers and directors led by Moira Buffini, Alison Newman, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter, with Coky Giedroyc returning as lead director and Grainne Marmion producing.

The Lord of the Rings alumna Tyler played on Megan “Meg” Abbott on The Leftovers, which recently ended its three-season run on HBO. She will next be seen in the BBC miniseries Gunpowder.