Longtime producing partners Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky have signed a multi-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV Studios. Under the pact, the pair will develop new scripted television projects for network, cable, and streaming services via their production company Is or Isn’t Entertainment.

“We are excited to be in collaboration with a studio with a proven commitment to unique and specific voices, originality and a freedom to develop a wide range of projects across all platforms,” said Bucatinsky and Kudrow. “It’s certainly how we’ve approached our projects for the nearly 15 years since we’ve been partners.”

Is or Isn’t Entertainment was founded in 2003 by Kudrow and Bucatinsky, both Emmy-winning actors for Friends and Scandal, respectively. The company’s first series was HBO’s Emmy-nominated The Comeback, which premiered in 2005, and returned nine years later for a second season, garnering a second Emmy nomination for Kudrow for her role as Valerie Cherish.

In the unscripted space, Is or Isn’t partnered with the UK’s Wall-to-Wall Media in 2010, bringing the hit BBC docuseries Who Do You Think You Are? to NBC. The Emmy-nominated show, which transitioned to TLC in 2013, is now in its tenth season. Is or Isn’t also launched web series Web Therapy on Lexus’ broadband site LStudio, which starred both Kudrow and Bucatinsky. A half-hour version of the web series debuted on Showtime in 2011, and ran for four seasons. The show format has spawned local versions in Poland, Spain, French Canada, and, most recently, in the UK.

Kudrow is repped by CAA and attorney Mark Gochman. Bucatinsky is repped by CAA, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, and attorney Robert Myman.