Lionsgate/Pantelion Films’ Spanish-language animated comedy, Condorito: La Pelicula, will get a limited release on January 12, 2018. From directors Alex Orrelle and Eduardo Schuldt, the film features the voices of Omar Chaparro, Jessica Cediel, Cristian de la Fuente, and Coco Legrand. Based on a Latin American comic strip, Condorito: La Pelicula follows the famous character Condorito (Chaparro), who is ready to propose to Yayita (Cediel) and tie the feather- er, knot, but when his disapproving mother-in-law Tremebunda (Legrand) is abducted by an alien king, Condorito and his nephew must embark an out of this world adventure to save “La Suegra”- as well as planet Earth.

Breaking Glass Pictures will roll-out SXSW drama Inheritance, from writer/directors Laura E. Davis and Jessica Kaye, in theaters on October 27, followed by a digital release on November 7. The film, starring Kaye, Mark Webber, Daniel Ahearn, Myrna Manzanares, and Shamira Gill-Card, is the tale of a young woman (Kaye) who returns to her childhood home of Belize with her new lover (Ahearn) to celebrate her father’s 70th birthday, only to learn that he has died suddenly in his sleep. There, with her brother (Webber) on her heels, she must face her past while fighting for intimacy in her present. Producers are Beatrice von Schwerin, Webber, Aengus James with Steven J. Berger and Colin King Miller as exec producers. Check out the clip below.