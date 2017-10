The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts has set its nominations for Oz’s highest honors in both fields. Leading the pack of AACTA Awards nominees is Lion, the 2016 Garth Davis-directed drama that scored six Oscar nominations earlier this year, including Best Picture. While this is a film that The Weinstein Co acquired in a $12M 2014 Cannes deal, and which was championed by Harvey Weinstein throughout last awards season, it was produced by UK-Australia banner See-Saw Films. In the Cannes deal, TWC had taken world rights excluding Australia and New Zealand where Transmission released in January of this year.

The film is up for 12 AACTA Awards including Best Picture for producers Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Angie Fielder of See-Saw. Due to the release calendar, Lion actually already won two AACTA International Awards in January, one each in the Supporting categories for Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. Both repeat with the same nominations on the Oz Academy’s home turf.

Kidman is also recognized for Top Of The Lake: China Girl — another See-Saw production which shares the distinction of being the most-nominated drama, alongside Toni Collette-starrer Blue Murder: Killer Cop, with 11 mentions each.

Elisabeth Moss too received a mention for the Top Of The Lake sequel as did director Jane Campion (see the full list of nominees below).

When Lion opened in Oz in January, it scored the biggest launch ever for an Australian indie. The film is written by Luke Davies and based on Saroo Brierley’s memoir of being lost as a child in Calcutta, his adoption by an Australian couple and his search for his biological family.

The film is co-financed by Screen Australia and was a reteam for See-Saw and TWC after 2010’s Best Picture Oscar winner The King’s Speech. The Weinstein Co has U.S. distribution rights on See-Saw’s Mary Magdalene, also directed by Garth Davis. Speculation following the recent sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and the uncertain future of TWC, is that the film ends up with another domestic distributor.

Winners of the AACTA Awards will be announced across two major events in Sydney. The Industry Luncheon takes place on December 4, and the AACTA Awards Ceremony will be held on December 6.

Here is the list of the main Film and TV categories:

FEATURE FILM

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST FILM PRESENTED BY FOXTEL

ALI’S WEDDING Sheila Jayadev, Helen Panckhurst

BERLIN SYNDROME Polly Staniford

HOUNDS OF LOVE Melissa Kelly

JASPER JONES Vincent Sheehan, David Jowsey

LION Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTION

ALI’S WEDDING Jeffrey Walker

BERLIN SYNDROME Cate Shortland

HOUNDS OF LOVE Ben Young

LION Garth Davis

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LEAD ACTOR

Stephen Curry HOUNDS OF LOVE

Ewen Leslie THE BUTTERFLY TREE

Sunny Pawar LION

Osamah Sami ALI’S WEDDING

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Emma Booth HOUNDS OF LOVE

Teresa Palmer BERLIN SYNDROME

Helana Sawires ALI’S WEDDING

Sara West DON’T TELL

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Don Hany ALI’S WEDDING

Dev Patel LION

Jack Thompson DON’T TELL

Hugo Weaving JASPER JONES

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Frances Duca ALI’S WEDDING

Nicole Kidman LION

Jacqueline McKenzie DON’T TELL

Susie Porter HOUNDS OF LOVE

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST ASIAN FILM PRESENTED BY PR ASIA

BIRDSHOT Pamela L. Reyes

DANGAL Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Siddarth Roy Kapur

I AM NOT MADAME BOVARY Wang Zhonglei, Zhou Maofei, Hu Xiaofeng

KAASAV (TURTLE) Dr. Mohan Agashe, Sunil Sukthankar, Sumitra Bhave

OUR TIME WILL COME Roger Lee, Stephen Lam, Ann Hui

PINK Shoojit Sircar, Rashmi Sharma, Ronnie Lahiri, Sheel Kumar

TRAIN TO BUSAN Lee Dong-ha

WOLF WARRIOR 2 Zhang Miao, Guang Hailong

YOUR NAME Genki Kawamura, Katsuhiro Takei, Kouichurou Itou, Yoshihiro Furusawa

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ALI’S WEDDING Andrew Knight, Osamah Sami

THE BUTTERFLY TREE Priscilla Cameron

THE DEATH AND LIFE OF OTTO BLOOM Cris Jones

HOUNDS OF LOVE Ben Young

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BERLIN SYNDROME Shaun Grant

DON’T TELL James Greville, Ursula Cleary, Anne Brooksbank

JASPER JONES Shaun Grant, Craig Silvey

LION Luke Davies

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

HOUNDS OF LOVE Michael McDermott

JUNGLE Stefan Duscio

LION Greig Fraser

RED DOG: TRUE BLUE Geoffrey Hall

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST EDITING

AUSTRALIA DAY Nick Meyers

BERLIN SYNDROME Jack Hutchings

HOUNDS OF LOVE Merlin Eden

LION Alexandre de Franceschi

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SOUND

JASPER JONES Liam Egan, Trevor Hope, Robert Sullivan, Yulia Akerholt, James Andrews, Les Fiddess

KILLING GROUND Serge Lacroix, Cate Cahill

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE Wayne Pashley, Rick Lisle, Fabian Sanjurgo, Michael Semanick, Gregg Landaker

LION Robert Mackenzie, Glenn Newnham, Nakul Kamte, Andrew Ramage, James Ashton, Mario Vaccaro

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC SCORE

ALI’S WEDDING Nigel Westlake

BERLIN SYNDROME Bryony Marks

THE BUTTERFLY TREE Caitlin Yeo

LION Volker Bertelmann, Dustin O’Halloran

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BERLIN SYNDROME Melinda Doring

THE DEATH AND LIFE OF OTTO BLOOM Ben Morieson

JASPER JONES Herbert Pinter

LION Chris Kennedy

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BERLIN SYNDROME Maria Pattison

DANCE ACADEMY: THE MOVIE Tess Schofield

JASPER JONES Margot Wilson

LION Cappi Ireland

TELEVISION

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES

CLEVERMAN Rosemary Blight, Sharon Lark, Ryan Griffen, Jane Allen – ABC

GLITCH Louise Fox, Tony Ayres, Julie Eckersley, Chris Oliver-Taylor – ABC

JANET KING – PLAYING ADVANTAGE Lisa Scott, Karl Zwicky, Greg Haddrick – ABC

TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Jane Campion, Philippa Campbell, Libby Sharpe – Foxtel/BBC First

WENTWORTH Jo Porter, Pino Amenta – Foxtel/Showcase

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST TELEFEATURE OR MINI SERIES

BLUE MURDER: KILLER COP Carol Hughes, Michael Jenkins – Seven Network

SEVEN TYPES OF AMBIGUITY Amanda Higgs, Tony Ayres, Jacquelin Perske – ABC

SUNSHINE Ian Collie, Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw – SBS

WAKE IN FRIGHT Helen Bowden, Kristian Moliere – Network Ten

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES

NO ACTIVITY Chloe Rickard – Stan

ROSEHAVEN Andrew Walker, Kevin Whyte, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor – ABC

TRUE STORY WITH HAMISH & ANDY Tim Bartley, Andy Lee, Ryan Shelton, Andrew Walker – Nine Network

UTOPIA Santo Cilauro, Tom Gleisner, Rob Sitch, Michael Hirsh – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION SERIES

AUSTRALIAN NINJA WARRIOR Julie Ward, Mark Barlin, Sophia Mogford – Nine Network

GRUEN Wil Anderson, Nick Murray, Richard Huddleston, Polly Connolly – ABC

HARD QUIZ Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Charlie Pickering, Tom Gleeson – ABC

JULIA ZEMIRO’S HOME DELIVERY Damian Davis, Nick Murray, Polly Connolly, Nick Price

– ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LIFESTYLE TELEVISION PROGRAM

DESTINATION FLAVOUR SINGAPORE Erik Dwyer, Jason Franklin – SBS

GOURMET FARMER Josh Martin, Sonja Armstrong – SBS

GRAND DESIGNS AUSTRALIA Anna Gregory – Foxtel/Lifestyle

SELLING HOUSES AUSTRALIA Geoff Fitzpatrick, Duane Hatherley – Foxtel/Lifestyle

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST REALITY TELEVISION SERIES

AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR Peter Newman, Amelia Fisk, Tim Toni, Mark Barlin – Network Ten

LITTLE BIG SHOTS Shaun Murphy, Sophia Mogford, Nick Davies – Seven Network

MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA Marty Benson, Adam Fergusson, Tim Toni – Network Ten

MY KITCHEN RULES Joe Herdman, Matt Apps – Seven Network

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST CHILDREN’S TELEVISION SERIES

LITTLE LUNCH – THE SPECIALS Robyn Butler, Wayne Hope – ABC

MUSTANGS FC Amanda Higgs, Rachel Davis – ABC Me

NOWHERE BOYS – TWO MOONS RISING Beth Frey, Tony Ayres, Michael McMahon – ABC Me

THE WILD ADVENTURES OF BLINKY BILL Barbara Stephen, Alexia Gates-Foale, Tracy Lenon – 7Two

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

David Dencik TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL – Foxtel/BBC First

Sean Keenan WAKE IN FRIGHT – Network Ten

Richard Roxburgh BLUE MURDER: KILLER COP – Seven Network

Hugo Weaving SEVEN TYPES OF AMBIGUITY – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Toni Collette BLUE MURDER: KILLER COP – Seven Network

Marta Dusseldorp JANET KING – PLAYING ADVANTAGE – ABC

Elisabeth Moss TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL – Foxtel/BBC First

Pamela Rabe WENTWORTH – Foxtel/Showcase

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Darren Gilshenan NO ACTIVITY – Stan

Debra Lawrance PLEASE LIKE ME – ABC

Celia Pacquola ROSEHAVEN – ABC

Rob Sitch UTOPIA – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Anthony LaPaglia SUNSHINE – SBS

Ewen Leslie TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL – Foxtel/BBC First

Matt Nable BLUE MURDER: KILLER COP – Seven Network

David Wenham WAKE IN FRIGHT – Network Ten

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Emma Booth BLUE MURDER: KILLER COP – Seven Network

Tina Bursill DOCTOR DOCTOR – Nine Network

Andrea Demetriades SEVEN TYPES OF AMBIGUITY – ABC

Nicole Kidman TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL – Foxtel/BBC First

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA OR COMEDY

CLEVERMAN Episode 4 – Muya Leah Purcell – ABC

PLEASE LIKE ME Episode 4 – Degustation Matthew Saville – ABC

SEVEN TYPES OF AMBIGUITY Episode 2 – Alex Glendyn Ivin – ABC

TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL Episode 5 – Who’s Your Daddy? Jane Campion – Foxtel/BBC First

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTION IN A TELEVISION LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT, LIFESTYLE OR REALITY SERIES

AUSTRALIAN NINJA WARRIOR Episode 1 Gary Deans – Nine Network

AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR Episode 1 Richard Franc – Network Ten

JULIA ZEMIRO’S HOME DELIVERY Episode 1 – Sam Neill Damian Davis – ABC

MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA Episode 1 Richard Franc – Network Ten

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY IN TELEVISION

NO ACTIVITY Episode 3 – Silent Night Trent O’Donnell – Stan

ROSEHAVEN Episode 4 Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor – ABC

SEVEN TYPES OF AMBIGUITY Episode 2 – Alex Jacquelin Perske – ABC

UTOPIA Episode 5 – Start Up Santo Cilauro, Tom Gleisner, Rob Sitch – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY IN TELEVISION

BLUE MURDER: KILLER COP Episode 1– Part One Bruce Young – Seven Network

SEVEN TYPES OF AMBIGUITY Episode 1 – Joe Bonnie Elliott – ABC

TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL Episode 5 – Who’s Your Daddy? Germain McMicking – Foxtel/BBC First

WAKE IN FRIGHT Episode 1 – Part 1 Geoffrey Hall – Network Ten

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN TELEVISION

BLUE MURDER: KILLER COP Episode 1 – Part One Bill Russo – Seven Network

MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA Episode 1 Toby Trappel, Karen Crespo – Network Ten

SEVEN TYPES OF AMBIGUITY Episode 1 – Joe Rodrigo Balart – ABC

UTOPIA Episode 5 – Start Up Phil Simon, Santo Cilauro – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SOUND IN TELEVISION

CLEVERMAN Episode 3 – Dark Clouds Tim Chaproniere, Emile De La Ray, Matt Stutter, Paul Brincat, Nigel Scott, Chris Sinclair – ABC

SEVEN TYPES OF AMBIGUITY Episode 1 – Joe Stephen Witherow, Justin Lloyd, Ian MacWilliams, Dan Young, Nigel Croyden, Stefan Kluka – ABC

TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL Episode 4 – Birthday Luke Mynott, David Lee, Tony Vaccher – Foxtel/BBC First

WAKE IN FRIGHT Episode 1 – Part 1 Stephen Smith, Liam Price, Paul Brincat, Shanti Burn – Network Ten

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC SCORE IN TELEVISION

BLUE MURDER: KILLER COP Episode 1 – Part One John Gray – Seven Network

CLEVERMAN Episode 3 – Dark Clouds Samuel Scott, Conrad Wedde, Lukasz Buda – ABC

TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL Episode 4 – Birthday Mark Bradshaw – Foxtel/BBC First

WAKE IN FRIGHT Episode 1 – Part 1 Antony Partos, Matteo Zingales – Network Ten

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN IN TELEVISION

A PLACE TO CALL HOME Episode 2 – Fallout Fiona Donovan – Foxtel/Showcase

BLUE MURDER: KILLER COP Episode 1 – Part One Murray Picknett – Seven Network

SEVEN TYPES OF AMBIGUITY Episode 1 – Joe Jo Ford – ABC

TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL Episode 4 – Birthday Annie Beauchamp – Foxtel/BBC First

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST COSTUME DESIGN IN TELEVISION

A PLACE TO CALL HOME Episode 1 – Own Worst Enemy Lisa Meagher – Foxtel/Showcase

BLUE MURDER: KILLER COP Episode 1 – Part One Damir Peranovic – Seven Network

TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL Episode 4 – Birthday Emily Seresin – Foxtel/BBC First

WAKE IN FRIGHT Episode 1 – Part 1 Mariot Kerr – Network Ten

DOCUMENTARY

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST FEATURE LENGTH DOCUMENTARY

CASTING JONBENÉT Kitty Green, Scott Macaulay, James Schamus

DAVID STRATTON: A CINEMATIC LIFE Jo-anne McGowan

DEEP WATER: THE REAL STORY Darren Dale

WHITELEY Sue Clothier, James Bogle, Peta Ayres

ZACH’S CEREMONY Sarah Linton, Alec Doomadgee

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY TELEVISION PROGRAM

IN MY OWN WORDS Darren Dale – NITV

MAN UP Jennifer Cummins, Danielle Brigham, Jackie Turnure – ABC

SERVANT OR SLAVE Mitchell Stanley, Michaela Perske, Hetti Perkins – NITV

WAR ON WASTE Jodi Boylan – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTION IN A DOCUMENTARY

A SENSE OF SELF Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, Liz Jackson – ABC

CASTING JONBENÉT Kitty Green

DEEP WATER: THE REAL STORY Amanda Blue

WHITELEY James Bogle

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A DOCUMENTARY

BLUE Jody Muston, Jon Shaw

DEEP WATER: THE REAL STORY Simon Morris

SERVANT OR SLAVE Simon Chapman – NITV

TALES BY LIGHT Episode 3 – Life and Death Abraham Joffe – Foxtel/National Geographic

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN A DOCUMENTARY

BLUE Vanessa Milton

CONVICTION Terry Carlyon – ABC

THE SURGERY SHIP Episode 1 – The Power of Yes & No Orly Danon – Foxtel/Nat Geo People

WHITELEY Lawrie Silvestrin

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SOUND IN A DOCUMENTARY

BLUE David White, Dan Miau, Sarah Henty

CONVICTION Ben Banks, Keith Thomas – ABC

THE FAMILY Keith Thomas, Livia Ruzic, Mark Tarpey

WHITELEY Ric Curtin, John Simpson, Lawrie Silvestrin

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC SCORE IN A DOCUMENTARY

BLUE Ash Gibson Greig

THE FAMILY Amanda Brown

SERVANT OR SLAVE George Papanicolaou – NITV

WHITELEY Ash Gibson Greig