The episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke series that Linkin Park taped less than a week before singer Chester Bennington’s death has hit the web, and let’s just say Ken Jeong is stoked to be a part of it.

Linkin Park via Twitter

The former Dr. Ken star joins the group’s Bennington — who’s at the wheel — Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn for a spirited singalongs to OutKast’s “Hey Ya,” Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge,” Linkin Park’s 2003 hit “Numb” and more. All this after an funny if slightly awkward pre-singing banter session in which Jeong declares his fanhood and tries to weasel his way into the band, which he plans to rechristen as “LinKen Park.” “It feels like a real band already — we’re already fighting,” he says.

A preroll message reads: “With the blessing of Chester’s family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester.” The singer died July 20 in an apparent suicide. Check out the full 23-minute episode above.