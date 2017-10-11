Joining the ranks of celebrities chiming in on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram account to give her two cents — not to speak out against the Hollywood executive, but to defend him.

She made an Instagram story saying, “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.” She added, “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me – we’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop – I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

She also addressed Georgina Chapman, who recently announced that she is leaving Weinstein, saying that Chapman needed to “take a stand and be there for her husband.” The message was deleted soon after it was posted.

This is a rare appearance from Lohan, who at one time, used to be the constant source of tabloid fodder. She starred in Bobby and Scary Movie 5, both of which were distributed by the Weinstein Company. Her unlikely Instagram story is an unexpected reaction of sympathy as opposed to other actors, actresses and Hollywood figures who have passionately spoken out against Weinstein since the New York Times and The New Yorker published stories about his alleged sexual misconduct.