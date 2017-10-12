EXCLUSIVE: Lily Rabe has joined Russell Crowe, Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Tyler Perry in Adam McKay’s untitled Dick Cheney pic for Annapurna. Rabe will portray the 46th VP’s eldest daughter Liz Cheney who is the current Republican Rep. out of Wyoming.

The film, which is being produced by Annapurna Pictures, Plan B and Gary Sanchez, is currently in production.

Rabe, who was nominated for a Tony nominee for her work on Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, recently wrapped the lead role in TNT pilot Deadlier than Male which was produced by Bruna Papandrea.

Rabe also won Best Actress at the 2017 SXSW Festival as the titular character in Miss Stevens. Recent credits include The Wizard of Lies, directed by Barry Levinson, and Finding Steve McQueen opposite Forest Whitaker. She is one of only four actors who have appeared in each season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, which garnered her a Critics Choice nomination. Rabe is repped by WME.