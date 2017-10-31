Lily Collins has landed the highly coveted role of the former girlfriend of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in Voltage Picture’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. She will star opposite Zac Efron, who was announced to play Bundy in Joe Berlinger’s thriller during Cannes.

The film is told from Elizabeth’s (Collins) point of view during the multi-year period that Bundy hid his now-notorious murder spree from his live-in lover, played by Collins. Collins recently starred To the Bone and Netflix’s Okja. She was nominated last year for Golden Globe in the best actress category for Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply. She currently stars as Edith Bratt in Dome Kurkoski’s Tolkien. The actress is repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment. The original screenplay, written by Michael Werwie, won the Nicholl Fellowship first prize and was featured on the Black List.

Voltage Pictures and COTA Entertainment are producing, alongside Michael Simkin and Jason Barrett of Efron’s Ninjas Runnin Wild. Ara Keshishian, Nicolas Chartier, and Michael Costigan will be producing via Voltage and COTA. Voltage is fully financing with Jonathan Deckter as an EP. Production is set to begin on January 10th.