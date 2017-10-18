Fox has given a put pilot commitment to a multi-camera comedy starring Lil Rel Howrey, from 20th Century Fox TV. It is the first project under the overall deal The Carmichael Show co-creator/star Jerrod Carmichael recently signed with 20th TV. Carmichael is executive producing alongside Mike Scully.

Written/executive produced by Josh Rabinowitz & Kevin Barnett and Howrey, the untitled comedy centers on Lil Rel, a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code to “always believe in yourself and great things will come,” finds that attitude put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his own barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the West Side of Chicago on a quest for love, respect, and a new barber.