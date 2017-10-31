EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Scott has been cast in Lifetime’s The Simone Biles Story (working title), which follows the Olympic gold medalist’s journey from foster care to winning 19 Olympic and World Championship medals and cementing her status as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time.

Scott, an Emmy nominee for her role in Fear The Walking Dead: Passage web series, will play Biles’ biological mother. She joins newcomer Jeanté Godlock, who will star as Biles, as well as Julius Tennon (How to Get Away with Murder) and Tisha Campbell-Martin (My Wife and Kids) as her parents Ron and Nellie Biles.

Production is currently underway in Vancouver for a 2018 premiere on Lifetime. Written by Kelly Fullerton, the movie is executive produced by Howard Braunstein, Tom Patricia, Biles, Janey Miller and Kyell Thomas for Octagon.

Scott, who had a recurring stint on ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder, is repped by The Green Room.