Add Japan’s Lexus and Ovation TV to the list of those extricating themselves from Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Co. amid the mounting sexual harassment allegations against the once-powerful industry mogul.

Toyota’s luxury brand said it has decided to end its agreements with The Weinstein Company on certain film and TV projects, according to Reuters, which first reported the development.

The move affects TWC-produced Project Runway, which has featured Lexus cars in Lifetime’s fashion reality TV series. In one challenge, contestants had to create clothes from safety items found in a Lexus.

Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman has been a judge for five seasons on Lifetime’s spinoff Project Runway: All Stars, on which Weinstein also served as an executive producer.

Lexus and The Weinstein Company also had collaborated on the Lexus Short Film Series, which supports emerging filmmakers. In May, the winners of the series were announced with the films to be produced by TWC.

In another development, the board of directors for cable network Ovation have begun the process of removing Harvey Weinstein from its ranks, calling his actions “reprehensible and counter to the spirit of our company’s supportive, multicultural and artistic community.”

“Due to recent events, Ovation’s investors have elected to eliminate the board seat once held by Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company, Liz Janneman, EVP, Network Strategy, Ovation, wrote in a statement to Deadline. “The Weinstein Company’s stake in Ovation is very small. On rare occasions, Mr. Weinstein or a company representative attended board meetings and were supportive of Ovation’s arts and culture initiatives. By his own admission, Ovation finds Mr. Weinstein’s actions reprehensible and counter to the spirit of our company’s supportive, multicultural and artistic community. We stand firmly behind this decision and will continue business as usual.”