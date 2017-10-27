Six-part event series Les Miserables is moving ahead with partners BBC Studios, Lookout Point and BBC Worldwide. However, The Weinstein Co’s involvement has been scrubbed.

It was already understood that Harvey Weinstein’s name was being removed from the production. Now Deadline has confirmed neither Weinstein nor The Weinstein Co will be involved in the production or distribution of the series with the initial agreement no longer in place as a result of Weinstein’s firing from the company and revelations about the disgraced mogul.

Along with co-producing, TWC had also been set to distribute in the U.S. and China. It is understood that BBC Worldwide is taking over rights in those markets and that the production of Les Misérables remains unaffected. The series, which is based on the Victor Hugo novel rather than the musical or recent Oscar-winning film, has yet to be cast.

The tie-up between TWC, the BBC and Lookout on Les Miz followed their collaboration on last year’s landmark adaptation of War And Peace. Andrew Davies scripted that Leo Tolstoy transfer and he is also adapting the Hugo classic for the screen. C21 first reported news of BBCWW severing ties with TWC on Les Miz.

Earlier this month, Deadline broke the story that BBC Two gangster epic Peaky Blinders was scrubbing the Weinstein name from the credits on its U.S. platform, Netflix, as well as retroactively on the first three seasons of the Steven Knight-created drama. A question remains as to whether the TWC moniker will similarly be retroactively stripped from War And Peace.

The name is expected to come off of Paddington 2, the David Heyman-produced, Studiocanal-backed feature sequel which has drawn interest from other distributors to take over the U.S. release.