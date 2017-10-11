Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest to add his voice to the Hollywood chorus of high-profile actors in regards to sexual assault. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the Academy Award-winning actor took to Twitter to say there’s “no excuse for sexual harassment or sexual assault — no matter what profession” and applauded the “strength and courage of the women who came forward.”

DiCaprio worked with Weinstein on many awards season films such as The Aviator, Gangs of New York, and Django Unchained. Like Ben Affleck and Nicole Kidman, he didn’t mention Harvey Weinstein’s name when it came to his statement.

The Revenant actor is the latest in a growing list of Hollywood figures coming forward to express their opinions and support for women and victims coming forward about sexual assault and harassment. Others include Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, James Gunn, Michael Isner, and Kate Winslet.