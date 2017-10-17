The Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to unfold as more women in the industry are coming forward to share stories about their inappropriate and suggestive encounters with the Hollywood mogul. As the former exec’s downward spiral of shame continues, Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey has taken the dais to share her story via Twitter with a lengthy post describing her uncomfortable experiences with Weinstein.

In the post, Headey describes the first time she met Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival, where The Brothers Grimm was screening. She said Weinstein made a suggestive comment, which Headey laughed off.

Headey and Weinstein’s second meeting in Los Angeles turned out to be something that couldn’t be laughed off. During a lunch at his hotel, Headey said Weinstein started to probe Headey about her love life, but she shifted the conversation to business as much as she could. He then invited her up to his room because he was going to give her a script. Headey said when they entered the elevator, the energy shifted and she spoke out, “Please don’t think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen.”

After this, Headey said that Weinstein was silent and furious. He ended up forcibly taking her downstairs and out of the hotel by the arm, and Headey said she felt “powerless.” As he took her to a car, he whispered in her ear, “Don’t tell anyone about this — not your manager, not your agent.”

She also notes how she was bullied by director Terry Gilliam during the Brothers Grimm shoot — but that is a whole different story to dive into.

Headey’s story is a mix of honest, frightening, anxious and disgusting, but at the same time, the Emmy-nominated actress manages to frame it with a sense of empowerment by calling him out on his advances. Read the full story below.