Berlin Station‘s Leland Orser is set for a lead role opposite Chris Pine in One Day She’ll Darken, TNT’s limited drama series directed by Patty Jenkins.

Written by Sam Sheridan and inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel, the series tells the story of Hodel, who was given away by her teenage birth mother to a black restroom attendant in a Nevada casino in 1949. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to Dr. George Hodel, an infamous Hollywood gynecologist involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery and a suspect in the infamous “Black Dahlia” murder of Elizabeth Short in Los Angeles in 1947.

TNT

Orser will play Peter Sullivan, a Night Managing Editor for the Los Angeles Times, a survivor with his own little fiefdom, the type that works out of bars and shuns the office. Peter’s been in newspapers his whole life, and still loves it, though he’s been forced into extreme cynicism, high-functioning alcoholism, rampant black humor — and at times despair that no one else sees. Peter’s seen it all; nothing about human frailty or depravity truly surprises him anymore, but under the cynicism he still believes in what he’s doing, that the news has a vital role in society. Deep at his core, he carries some hope for the capital “T” — Truth — even though he’s seen it fail to change anything a million times.

The series is being produced by Turner’s Studio T, with Jenkins, Michael Sugar (13 Reasons Why), Sheridan and Pine serving as executive producers.

Orser plays Deputy Chief Robert Kirsch in Epix’s drama series Berlin Station, which premieres its second season October 15. He also played Father Tomas Romero for two seasons on Showtime’s Ray Donovan. On the big screen, he’s known for his role as Sam in the Taken franchise. Orser is repped by Gersh.