Jon Silk, who was working at Studio 8, has joined Legendary Entertainment as Executive VP of Production. Silk joins production Exec Vps Alex Garcia and Cale Boyter as well as production VP Ali Mendes and creative executive Jay Ashenfelter in the film division. Silk will report to Mary Parent, Legendary’s Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production.

Silk was Jeff Robinov’s initial creative hire at Studio 8 and served as Executive VP, Creative where he worked on films including Nosferatu and White Boy Rick. Prior to that he worked for six years at Lin Pictures at Warner Bros. where he helped to identify intellectual properties with franchise potential. Out of that time came the recent film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel It which Silk served as an executive producer on. New Line’s It has grossed a big $666.6M worldwide (creepy, right?)

“We are thrilled to have Jon join the team. I have known Jon since he first started in the business and he has always had a great eye for material across all genres. His passion combined with his strong skill set will be a great addition to Legendary as we continue to grow our slate of films for worldwide audiences,” said Parent in making the announcement.

Legendary currently has four films in various phases of production including Pacific Rim Uprising, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Skyscraper and Detective Pikachu; it’s also in hot pursuit right now of the Tom Hanks sci-fi package Bios.