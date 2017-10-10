Leah Remini, another strong woman who won an Emmy for her A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath, has joined the cast of the upcoming romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, Second Act which Peter Segal will direct. The film was developed by STX with Lopez from an idea conceived by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham.

In the vein of Maid In Manhattan, which also starred Lopez, and the comedy classic Working Girl the film follows a Big Box store employee (Lopez) who reinvents her life and her lifestyle. When she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, she realizes that it is never too late for a Second Act. Remini will play the role of Joan, Lopez’s best friend and fellow Big Box employee from Queens.

Written by Justin Zackham (The Bucket List, the FX Series Lights Out) and Goldsmith-Thomas, the project will be produced by Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez, Zackham and Benny Medina.

Remini is not only an Emmy winner but also a New York Times Best-Selling author and executive producer currently starring on the CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait. Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is currently in its second season. Remini is repped by APA and Art2Perform.