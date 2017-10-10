CMT has set Friday, November 10 at 9 PM ET/PT for the premiere of Road Less Traveled, singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina’s movie titled for her hit single.

Alaina stars as Charlotte, a successful songwriter struggling to balance her career and her dream of the perfect wedding. Charlotte returns to her rural hometown of Harmony, Tenn. where she faces her past and reconsiders her future, especially after a chance encounter with her first love, Ray, played by Donny Boaz (Six). Jason Burkey (The Walking Dead) stars as Spencer, Charlotte’s fiancé, and Charlene Tilton (Dallas) is Babs, Charlotte’s eclectic aunt with a passion for wine-making.

The film samples several songs from Alaina’s sophomore album Road Less Traveled, including her newest single “Doin’ Fine. She’s nominated for her first CMA Award in the Best New Artist category, and earlier this year earned CMT’s Breakthrough Video of the Year award and MusicRow’s Breakthrough Artist Writer of the Year award.

Check out the trailer above.