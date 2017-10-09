Just Shoot Me! alum Laura San Giacomo has landed a series regular role on Highland, TNT’s comedic drama starring Margaret Cho and written and executive produced by Cho and Liz Sarnoff (Lost), who also will serve as showrunner.

A co-production of Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, Highland is inspired by Cho’s personal history with substance abuse. It will chronicle what happens when two extended, dysfunctional Korean-American families who share the same patriarch must come together after tragedy strikes. As it turns out, the most reliable person in both families is the one who just got out of rehab.

San Giacomo will play Sally Silverman Choi, patriarch Jack’s second wife. She’s a dyed-in-the-wool New York transplant who loves Jack, their kids and the second life she’s found with him; has a very contentious relationship with Margaret’s mom, Young Sue and Margaret.

San Giacomo recurs on TNT’s Animal Kingdom and CBS’ NCIS. She starred for seven seasons on the NBC comedy Just Shoot Me!, was a regular on TNT’s Saving Grace and won an Indie Spirit Award for Steven Soderbergh’s Palme d’Or-winning 1989 film sex, lies and videotape. San Giacomo is repped by Abrams Artitst Agency and Rugolo Entertainment.