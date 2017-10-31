Laura Ingraham’s Angle premiere in FNC at 10 PM was tops among cable news shows at 10 PM snagging 3.3 million viewers and 622K in the news demo.

MSNBC’s Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell delivered 2.6M viewers and 612K news demo viewers.

CNN Tonight clocked 1.34M in the hour and 506K news demo viewers.

Compared to FNC’s 10 PM average in 2017 to date, The Ingraham Angle’s launch jumped 29% in overall audience and 10% in the news demo.

Ingraham’s debut also made headlines with her John Kelly interview. The White House Chief of Staff is the subject of much TV news talk on Tuesday after he declined to apologize for calling Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson an “empty barrel,” seemed to confirm President Donald Trump is under investigation in Rob Mueller’s probe, and explained to Ingraham’s audience that an inability to reach a compromise led to the Civil War, calling Gen. Robert E. Lee a man of honor. That came up during a conversation about the moving of a plaque in memory of the general in an historic church in Alexandria, Virginia. Ingraham blasted the church for the decision.